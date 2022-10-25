Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/10 | Watch again

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here:

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Frank Luntz - US pollster who has advised Boris Johnson and George W. Bush.

Tony Danker - Director General at the Confederation of British Industry.

Peter Kyle - Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and Labour MP for Hove.

Kevin Hollinrake - Conservative MP for Thirsk and Malton.

Inna Sovsun - Member of the Ukrainian Parliament and Deputy Leader of the Golos Party.

Alexandra Hall Hall - Former British diplomat, who was the British Ambassador to Georgia (2013-2016), and Brexit counsellor at the British Embassy in Washington.

