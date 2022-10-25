Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/10 | Watch again

25 October 2022, 21:12

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here:

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Frank Luntz - US pollster who has advised Boris Johnson and George W. Bush.
  • Tony Danker - Director General at the Confederation of British Industry.
  • Peter Kyle - Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and Labour MP for Hove.
  • Kevin Hollinrake - Conservative MP for Thirsk and Malton.
  • Inna Sovsun - Member of the Ukrainian Parliament and Deputy Leader of the Golos Party.
  • Alexandra Hall Hall - Former British diplomat, who was the British Ambassador to Georgia (2013-2016), and Brexit counsellor at the British Embassy in Washington.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

Latest News

See more Latest News

Linguists criticised German teaching at Cambridge

'Like Monty Python is back': Linguists blast Cambridge's bid to teach German using gender-inclusive words
Rishi Sunak has sparked outrage by hiring Suella Braverman again

Outrage after Suella Braverman made home secretary - just six days after being sacked for breaching the ministerial code
Keir Starmer has slammed Rishi Sunak

Sunak 'stabbed Boris in the back' and 'got thrashed by Truss': Starmer tears into new PM

Euan McNamara

First photo of teenage boy who collapsed and died in Liverpool, as parents pay tribute to 'handsome, caring, loving' son
A woman was attacked in Northbourne Close

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman, 59, dies following serious assault in Shoreham
The football boots were banned by Wrexham, which is part-owned by Ryan Reynolds

'F*ck the Tories': Wrexham striker banned from wearing football boots with explicit message for the government
Elon Musk's confirmed he's changed his mind and will now go ahead with his planned purchase of Twitter.

Elon Musk 'threatens to fire 75% of Twitter staff' after $44 billion takeover

Amou Haji

'World's dirtiest man' who 'smoked dung' and 'ate roadkill' dies aged 94 after taking first bath in 50 years
Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Sunak's 'bold' Cabinet reshuffle shows how confident he really is

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

10 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

10 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

10 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile