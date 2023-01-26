Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/01 | Watch Again

26 January 2023, 21:41

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr again in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • James Johnson - Co-Founder of Polling Company J.L. Partners and he formerly ran polling strategy in 10 Downing Street when Theresa May was Prime Minister.
  • Sir Craig Oliver is a Former Director of Politics and Communications in Downing Street under Prime Minister David Cameron (2011-16), now a Partner at FGS Global.
  • Dame Sara Thornton is the former Independent Anti-Slavery Commissioner and former Chair of the National Police Chiefs Council and currently Rights Lab Professor of Practice in Modern Slavery Policy at Nottingham University.
  • Justin King OBE sits on the board of Marks and Spencers as a non-executive director, and he was formerly CEO of Sainsburies 2004-14.
  • David Harewood - Actor.
  • James Graham - Playwright.
  • Aubrey Allegretti - Political Correspondent at the Guardian.
  • Kate Ferguson is the Political Editor of The Sun on Sunday.
  • Kelly Beaver is the CEO of Ipsos UK.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

