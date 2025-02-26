Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/02 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/02 | Watch Again

By Leo Black Black

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent

- LBC's Political Correspondent Michael Wolff - Journalist and Trump Biographer, whose new book "All Or Nothing" is out today

Journalist and Trump Biographer, whose new book "All Or Nothing" is out today Ed Conway - Economics Editor of Sky News

- Economics Editor of Sky News Matthew Taylo r - Chief Executive of the NHS Confederation and former Chief Adviser on Political Strategy to the Prime Minister

r Chief Executive of the NHS Confederation and former Chief Adviser on Political Strategy to the Prime Minister Fraser Knight - LBC's Reporter

- LBC's Reporter Dale Vince - Founder of Ecotricity and Labour Party Donor

Founder of Ecotricity and Labour Party Donor Simon Marks - LBC's Washington Editor

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.