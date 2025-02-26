Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/02 | Watch Again

26 February 2025, 22:49

By Leo Black Black

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent
  • Michael Wolff - Journalist and Trump Biographer, whose new book "All Or Nothing" is out today
  • Ed Conway - Economics Editor of Sky News
  • Matthew Taylor - Chief Executive of the NHS Confederation and former Chief Adviser on Political Strategy to the Prime Minister
  • Fraser Knight - LBC's Reporter
  • Dale Vince - Founder of Ecotricity and Labour Party Donor
  • Simon Marks - LBC's Washington Editor

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

