Henry Riley 10pm - 1am
Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/02 | Watch Again
26 February 2025, 22:49
Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/02 | Watch Again
You can watch Tuesday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent
- Michael Wolff - Journalist and Trump Biographer, whose new book "All Or Nothing" is out today
- Ed Conway - Economics Editor of Sky News
- Matthew Taylor - Chief Executive of the NHS Confederation and former Chief Adviser on Political Strategy to the Prime Minister
- Fraser Knight - LBC's Reporter
- Dale Vince - Founder of Ecotricity and Labour Party Donor
- Simon Marks - LBC's Washington Editor
Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.