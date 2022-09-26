Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/09/2022 | Watch again

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Professor Ian McCafferty - Economist who served on the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee between 2012-2018 and now Senior adviser to Oxford Economics and to London Wall Partners

Yael Selfin - Chief Economist at KPMG

Anneliese Dodds MP - Chair of the Labour Party, Shadow Minister for Women and Equalities and Former Shadow Chancellor (2020-2021)

Ruth Ben-Ghiat - Professor of History and Italian Studies at New York University and Author of 'Strongmen: How They Rise, Why They Succeed, How They Fall'

Andy Burnham - Mayor of Greater Manchester

Kate Ferguson - Deputy Political Editor at The Sun on Sunday

Catherine McLeod - Former Special Advisor to Alastair Darling during his time as Chancellor

Simon Fletcher - Former Advisor to Keir Starmer during his leadership campaign

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/