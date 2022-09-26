Ian Payne 10pm - 1am
Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/09/2022 | Watch again
26 September 2022, 22:08
You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
Professor Ian McCafferty - Economist who served on the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee between 2012-2018 and now Senior adviser to Oxford Economics and to London Wall Partners
Yael Selfin - Chief Economist at KPMG
Anneliese Dodds MP - Chair of the Labour Party, Shadow Minister for Women and Equalities and Former Shadow Chancellor (2020-2021)
Ruth Ben-Ghiat - Professor of History and Italian Studies at New York University and Author of 'Strongmen: How They Rise, Why They Succeed, How They Fall'
Andy Burnham - Mayor of Greater Manchester
Kate Ferguson - Deputy Political Editor at The Sun on Sunday
Catherine McLeod - Former Special Advisor to Alastair Darling during his time as Chancellor
Simon Fletcher - Former Advisor to Keir Starmer during his leadership campaign
