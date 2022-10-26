Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/10 | Watch again

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here:

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Danny Shaw - Policing and Crime Commentator.

Ian Blackford - SNP Westminster Leader.

Chris White - Head of Advocacy at Sec Newgate, Former Special Advisor to William Hague and Patrick McLoughlin.

Tim Bale - Professor of Politics at Queen Mary, University of London and author of the upcoming book The Conservative party After Brexit: Turmoil and Transformation Intelligence Expert at Leiden University.

Lord David Blunkett Former Education Secretary & Home Secretary, now a Labour peer who authored the report.

Sajid Javid - Former Chancellor (2019-20), Former Home Secretary (2018-19), Former Health Secretary (2021-22), and Conservative MP for Bromsgrove.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/