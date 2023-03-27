Nick Abbot 10pm - 1am
Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/03 | Watch Again
27 March 2023, 21:14
You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr again in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Stewart Hosie - SNP MP for Dundee East, who is the party's Treasury spokesperson.
- Alex Salmond - Leader of the Alba Party & former First Minister of Scotland.
- Natasha Clark - Chief Political Correspondent at The Sun.
- Miri Eisin - Retired Colonel in the Israeli Defence Force and former foreign media advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert.
- Bill Blain - Strategist at Shard Capital and author of Morning Porridge.
- Mark Stephens - Lawyer and a Media Law & Privacy Expert at the Law Firm Howard Kennedy.
- Brian Cox - Renowned Scottish actor who stars as Logan in Succession.
Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.