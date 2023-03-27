Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/03 | Watch Again

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr again in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Stewart Hosie - SNP MP for Dundee East, who is the party's Treasury spokesperson.

Alex Salmond - Leader of the Alba Party & former First Minister of Scotland.

Natasha Clark - Chief Political Correspondent at The Sun.

Miri Eisin - Retired Colonel in the Israeli Defence Force and former foreign media advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert.

Bill Blain - Strategist at Shard Capital and author of Morning Porridge.

Mark Stephens - Lawyer and a Media Law & Privacy Expert at the Law Firm Howard Kennedy.

Brian Cox - Renowned Scottish actor who stars as Logan in Succession.

