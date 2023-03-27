Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/03 | Watch Again

27 March 2023, 21:14

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr again in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Stewart Hosie - SNP MP for Dundee East, who is the party's Treasury spokesperson.
  • Alex Salmond - Leader of the Alba Party & former First Minister of Scotland.
  • Natasha Clark - Chief Political Correspondent at The Sun.
  • Miri Eisin - Retired Colonel in the Israeli Defence Force and former foreign media advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert.
  • Bill Blain - Strategist at Shard Capital and author of Morning Porridge.
  • Mark Stephens - Lawyer and a Media Law & Privacy Expert at the Law Firm Howard Kennedy.
  • Brian Cox - Renowned Scottish actor who stars as Logan in Succession.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

Iain Dale

Cross Question 27/03 | Watch Again

Crisis Chief Exec and Shelagh Fogarty

Rishi Sunak's plan to crack down on beggars labelled 'cruel' by homelessness charity CEO

