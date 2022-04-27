Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/04 | Watch again

27 April 2022, 21:29

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr here.

Appearing on the show tonight were:

Professor Martin Green - Chief Executive of Care England, which represents 6,500 care homes

Johnny Mercer - former Veteran & Conservative MP for Plymouth Moor View

Peter Kyle, Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and MP for Hove and Portslade

Andrea Leadsom - Conservative MP for South Northamptonshire and former cabinet minister

Stella Creasy - Labour MP for Walthamstow

Sir Roderic Lyne - former British Ambassador to Russia from 2000-2004

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

Latest News

See more Latest News

Zara Phythian and husband Victor Marke deny 14 charges of sexual activity with a child

Dr Strange actress and husband accused of 'repeatedly having sex with 13-year-old girl'
Staff members in the House of Commons have been instructed not to use "offensive terms" including "ladies and gentlemen"

Commons staff banned from using 'offensive' language including 'ladies and gentlemen'
Katie Kenyon has been missing since Friday

Man charged with murder of missing mother Katie Kenyon

Professor Mike Green speaks to Andrew Marr

Care England chief says 'the buck stops' with Matt Hancock over Covid care home deaths
Andrew Marr 'sickened' by care home scandal

Andrew Marr 'sickened' by care home scandal as he hears accounts from Covid bereaved
Councillors in York have unanimously voted to remove the Duke of York's freedom of their city

Prince Andrew stripped of honorary Freedom of the City of York
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak alongside his wife Akshata Murty.

Sunak cleared over non-dom wife's tax affairs and US green card
Suitcases stuffed with taxpayers' cash were reportedly seized at the border

Pledge to crack down on Covid loan fraud as 'suitcases of cash' stopped at border
Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/04 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/04 | Watch again

Vulnerable people still being sent to care homes without Covid tests

Vulnerable people still being sent to care homes without Covid tests, claims carer

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

4 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

4 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

4 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile