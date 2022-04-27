Nick Abbot 10pm - 1am
Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/04 | Watch again
27 April 2022, 21:29
You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr here.
Appearing on the show tonight were:
Professor Martin Green - Chief Executive of Care England, which represents 6,500 care homes
Johnny Mercer - former Veteran & Conservative MP for Plymouth Moor View
Peter Kyle, Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and MP for Hove and Portslade
Andrea Leadsom - Conservative MP for South Northamptonshire and former cabinet minister
Stella Creasy - Labour MP for Walthamstow
Sir Roderic Lyne - former British Ambassador to Russia from 2000-2004
Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/