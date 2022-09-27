Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/09| Watch again

27 September 2022, 21:31 | Updated: 27 September 2022, 21:37

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Ed Miliband - Shadow Climate and Net Zero Secretary, MP for Doncaster North and former Labour Party leader (2010-15)

Angela Rayner - Deputy Leader of the Labour Party & Labour MP for Ashton under Lyne

John McDonnell - Labour MP for Hayes and Harlington and former Shadow Chancellor (2015-2020)

David Gauke - Former Conservative MP and Chief Secretary to the Treasury (2016-17)

Polly Toynbee - Guardian columnist and author

Anas Sarwar - Leader of the Scottish Labour Party

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

