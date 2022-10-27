Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/10 | Watch again

27 October 2022, 20:35

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • John Redwood - Conservative MP for Wokingham.
  • Chris Bryant - Labour MP for the Rhonda and Chair of the Standards and Privileges Committee.
  • Lord (Karan) Bilimoria - Vice-President of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), founder and chairman of Cobra Beer, and a crossbench peer.
  • Andy Street - Conservative Mayor of the West Midlands.
  • Mark Urban - Diplomatic Editor of Newsnight and author of new book 'Red Devils: The Trailblazers of the Paras in World War Two'.
  • Baroness Kate Fall - Former Deputy Chief of Staff to David Cameron and Author of 'The Gatekeeper: Life At The Heart of No. 10'.
  • John Stevens - Daily Mirror Political Editor.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Reappointing Braverman is a political mistake Sunak can and should fix

