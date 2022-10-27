Ian Payne 10pm - 1am
Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/10 | Watch again
27 October 2022, 20:35
You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- John Redwood - Conservative MP for Wokingham.
- Chris Bryant - Labour MP for the Rhonda and Chair of the Standards and Privileges Committee.
- Lord (Karan) Bilimoria - Vice-President of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), founder and chairman of Cobra Beer, and a crossbench peer.
- Andy Street - Conservative Mayor of the West Midlands.
- Mark Urban - Diplomatic Editor of Newsnight and author of new book 'Red Devils: The Trailblazers of the Paras in World War Two'.
- Baroness Kate Fall - Former Deputy Chief of Staff to David Cameron and Author of 'The Gatekeeper: Life At The Heart of No. 10'.
- John Stevens - Daily Mirror Political Editor.
