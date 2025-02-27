Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/02 | Watch Again

27 February 2025, 20:24

By Leo Black Black

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Jeremy Hunt – former Chancellor and former Conservative MP for Godalming and Ash
  • Lord Simon McDonald – Former Head of the Diplomatic Service and crossbench peer
  • Claire Ainsley – Executive Director of the Joseph Rowntree Foundation
  • Alastair Campbell – Former Downing Street Director of Communications
  • Lew Lukens – Former Deputy Chief of Mission of the US Embassy in London
  • Oleksandr Merezhko – Ukrainian politician and Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine party

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

