Nick Abbot 10pm - 1am
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/03 | Watch Again
28 March 2023, 21:45
You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr again in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Ndidi Okezie - CEO of UK Youth.
- Jason Allen BEM - Founding Director of Mary's Charity, a charity supporting people affected by youth violence.
- Andrew Fisher - Author of Labour's 2017 manifesto and the party's Executive Director of Policy under Jeremy Corbyn.
- Lord (Chris) Patten - former Chair of the BBC Trust, Former Govenor of Hong Kong, Former EU Commissioner for External Affairs, and he also the Independent Commission on Policing for Northern.
- Agnes Callamard - General Secretary of Amnesty International
- Jack McConnell - Former First Minister of Scotland (2001-2007)
- Gareth Dennis - Railway Engineer and Writer.
Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.