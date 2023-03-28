Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/03 | Watch Again

28 March 2023, 21:45

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr again in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Ndidi Okezie - CEO of UK Youth.
  • Jason Allen BEM - Founding Director of Mary's Charity, a charity supporting people affected by youth violence.
  • Andrew Fisher - Author of Labour's 2017 manifesto and the party's Executive Director of Policy under Jeremy Corbyn.
  • Lord (Chris) Patten - former Chair of the BBC Trust, Former Govenor of Hong Kong, Former EU Commissioner for External Affairs, and he also the Independent Commission on Policing for Northern.
  • Agnes Callamard - General Secretary of Amnesty International
  • Jack McConnell - Former First Minister of Scotland (2001-2007)
  • Gareth Dennis - Railway Engineer and Writer.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

