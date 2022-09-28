Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/09 | Watch again

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Alistair Darling - Former Chancellor of the Exchequer under Gordon Brown (2007-2010)

Carsten Jung - Former Bank of England Economist and Senior Economist at the IPPR's Centre for Economic Justice

Bill Blain - Strategist at Shard Capital and author of Morning Porridge

Ed Conway - Sky Economics and Data Editor

Lord Ken Clarke - Former Conservative Chancellor

Mel Stride - Conservative MP for Central Devon and Chair of the Treasury Select Committee

Nicola Horlick - CEO of Money & Co. and former CEO of Bramden Asset Management

