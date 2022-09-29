Tonight with Andrew Marr 29/09 | Watch again

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Baroness Philippa Stroud - Conservative Peer, former aide to Iain Duncan-Smith when he was DWP Secretary who helped create Universal Credit

Ian Blackford - SNP Westminster Leader & MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber

Sir Vince Cable - Former Leader of the Liberal Democrats and former Secretary of State for Business, Innovation and Skills

Omid Djalili - Actor, comedian and writer who has been raising awareness of the protests in Iran

Emily Sheffield - Columnist at the Evening Standard, and the newspaper's former editor (2020-21) - who is also a regular contributor on LBC

George Parker - Political Editor at the Financial Times

Christopher Hope - Associate Editor for Politics at the Daily Telegraph and Host of the Chopper's Politics Podcast

