Tonight with Andrew Marr 29/09 | Watch again

29 September 2022, 21:07

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Baroness Philippa Stroud - Conservative Peer, former aide to Iain Duncan-Smith when he was DWP Secretary who helped create Universal Credit

Ian Blackford - SNP Westminster Leader & MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber

Sir Vince Cable - Former Leader of the Liberal Democrats and former Secretary of State for Business, Innovation and Skills

Omid Djalili - Actor, comedian and writer who has been raising awareness of the protests in Iran

Emily Sheffield - Columnist at the Evening Standard, and the newspaper's former editor (2020-21) - who is also a regular contributor on LBC

George Parker - Political Editor at the Financial Times

Christopher Hope - Associate Editor for Politics at the Daily Telegraph and Host of the Chopper's Politics Podcast

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

Truss in turmoil as Tories trail by 33-points

Labour surge to 33-point lead over Tories amid mini-budget market turmoil

Imogen Broke who is accused of forcing a man to have sex with her

Student not guilty of forcing man to have sex with her after saying she was too lazy to do it
Mr Kwarteng has written to Tory MPs over his mini-budget

Desperate Kwarteng begs Tory MPs for unity as Bank of England chief economist savages Govt claims
Towering boxing champ and MP Nikolai Valuev drafted by Putin to fight in Ukraine, after decade-long hunt for Bigfoot
The Ministry of Defence believes that an exodus of wealthy educated Russians, that has occurred following a conscription draft to replenish troop numbers on the frontlines, will accelerate a 'brain drain' in the country.

More people have likely fled Russia than invaded Ukraine in February, says UK intelligence

Ms Hawkey was found dead at home

Vulnerable woman, 71, murdered at home in Brent as two arrested over her death and stealing bank card
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with intelligence chiefs

Fears vital underwater internet cables could be attacked by Russia

The Queen's death certificate has been published in the National Records of Scotland.

Newly-released certificate reveals Queen's cause of death and time monarch died

Andrew Marr said the idea of Ms Truss being ousted is deranged

Marr: It's deranged to think Truss will be ousted - but a sudden political collapse is perfectly possible
'You could almost hear her cogs whirring': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' 'catrusstrophic' radio interviews

