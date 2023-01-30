Tonight with Andrew Marr 30/01 | Watch Again

30 January 2023, 20:01

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Wes Streeting - Shadow Health Secretary and Labour MP for Ilford North.
  • Sir Bernard Jenkin - Conservative MP for Harwich and North Essex and Chair of the Commons Liaison Committee.
  • Freddie Sayers - Executive Editor of Unherd, former Editor-in-Chief of YouGov.
  • Lord Richard Dannatt - Former Chief of the General Staff and Former Head of the Army.
  • Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster Editor.
  • Zenna Hopson - Former Chair of Ofsted, current education consultant at ZA partners, and CEO of Dallaglio RugbyWorks.
  • Nina Schick - Author and AI Advisor.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

