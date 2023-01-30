Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Tonight with Andrew Marr 30/01 | Watch Again
30 January 2023, 20:01
You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Wes Streeting - Shadow Health Secretary and Labour MP for Ilford North.
- Sir Bernard Jenkin - Conservative MP for Harwich and North Essex and Chair of the Commons Liaison Committee.
- Freddie Sayers - Executive Editor of Unherd, former Editor-in-Chief of YouGov.
- Lord Richard Dannatt - Former Chief of the General Staff and Former Head of the Army.
- Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster Editor.
- Zenna Hopson - Former Chair of Ofsted, current education consultant at ZA partners, and CEO of Dallaglio RugbyWorks.
- Nina Schick - Author and AI Advisor.
Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/