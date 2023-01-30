Tonight with Andrew Marr 30/01 | Watch Again

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Wes Streeting - Shadow Health Secretary and Labour MP for Ilford North.

Sir Bernard Jenkin - Conservative MP for Harwich and North Essex and Chair of the Commons Liaison Committee.

Freddie Sayers - Executive Editor of Unherd, former Editor-in-Chief of YouGov.

Lord Richard Dannatt - Former Chief of the General Staff and Former Head of the Army.

Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster Editor.

Zenna Hopson - Former Chair of Ofsted, current education consultant at ZA partners, and CEO of Dallaglio RugbyWorks.

Nina Schick - Author and AI Advisor.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/