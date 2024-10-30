Tonight with Andrew Marr 30/10 | Watch again

30 October 2024, 19:40

By William Tyrrell

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Andy Haldane - Former Chief Economist at the Bank of England
  • Darren Jones - Chief Secretary to the Treasury and MP for Bristol North West
  • Helen Miller - Deputy Director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies
  • Natasha Clark - LBC Political Editor
  • Mel Stride - Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions
  • Mehreen Khan - Economics Editor for The Times
  • Heather Iqbal - Former Communications Chief for Rachel Reeves

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The fine came following complaints by 17 Russian TV channels after their accounts on YouTube were blocked

Russian court fines Google more money than the world's GDP

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves poses with the red Budget Box as she leaves 11 Downing Street.

‘I'm not going to tie my hands further': Rachel Reeves refuses to rule out more National Insurance hikes for employers
George Chalmers and Ruth Baker

Man jailed for life after strangling girlfriend to death with TV cable

Anka, 29, and her child were captured on CCTV leaving a Travelodge in Dunstable Road, Luton

Police 'deeply concerned' for mother and baby who have been missing for nearly two weeks

Several people have died in Spain after floods

British man among dead after Spain hit by flash flooding - as cars swept away andBritish man among dead after Spain hit by flash flooding - as cars swept away and rescuers scour waters for bodies
Racoon

German butcher sells racoon sausages in bid combat rodent plague

England cricket captain Ben Stokes has revealed his house was broken into by masked burglars

England cricket captain Ben Stokes says masked burglars raided house while wife and children were home
Several people have died in Spain after floods

At least 72 dead after Spain hit by flash flooding - as cars swept away and rescuers scour muddy waters for bodies
As a country, we’re only just facing up to the investment needed to rebuild and face the future.

Reeves made some wise choices in the Budget but we’re only just facing up to the investment needed for the future
For this NHS budget to ‘fix the foundations’, we must unlock frontline ideas.

For this NHS budget to 'fix the foundations' we must unlock frontline ideas

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick said Conservative voters were "on strike" and needed Rishi Sunak's government to be honest about the mistakes that have been made.

Tory voters are 'on strike' and Sunak needs to be 'honest' to keep them on side, Robert Jenrick says

5 months ago

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed and thanks NHS for 'keeping me alive'

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed, thanking NHS for 'keeping me alive'

6 months ago

HSBC building

HSBC fields anger from pensioners amid plans to scrap bankers’ bonus cap

6 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile