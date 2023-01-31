Tonight with Andrew Marr 31/01 | Watch Again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Mohamed El-Erian - Chief Economic Advisor at Allianz and former Deputy Director of the IMF

Harriett Baldwin - Conservative MP for West Worcestershire and Chair of the Treasury Select Committee

Sajid Javid - Former Chancellor (2019-20), Former Home Secretary (2018-19), Former Health Secretary (2021-22), and Conservative MP for Bromsgrove

Michel Barnier - Former Head of the Taskforce for Relations with the United Kingdom for the EU Commission (2019-21) and former Chief Brexit Negotiator for the EU (2016-19)

Beth Shapiro - Lead palaeogeneticist at Colossal

Ben Lamm - Co-founder and chief executive of Colossal

