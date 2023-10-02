Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again 2/10

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/10 | Watch Again

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Andy Street: Conservative Mayor of the West Midlands and former Managing Director of John Lewis

Rain Newton-Smith: Chief Economist at the CBI

Dame Rachel De Souza: Children's Commissioner for England

David Gauke: Former Conservative MP and Cabinet Minister

Frank Luntz: US pollster who has advised Boris Johnson and George W. Bush

John Crace: Parliamentary sketch writer for The Guardian and author of 'A Farewell to Calm: The New Normal Survival Guide'

Lucy Fisher: Whitehall Editor at the Financial Times

