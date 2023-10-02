Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again 2/10

2 October 2023, 21:18

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/10 | Watch Again

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Andy Street: Conservative Mayor of the West Midlands and former Managing Director of John Lewis
  • Rain Newton-Smith: Chief Economist at the CBI
  • Dame Rachel De Souza: Children's Commissioner for England
  • David Gauke: Former Conservative MP and Cabinet Minister
  • Frank Luntz: US pollster who has advised Boris Johnson and George W. Bush
  • John Crace: Parliamentary sketch writer for The Guardian and author of 'A Farewell to Calm: The New Normal Survival Guide'
  • Lucy Fisher: Whitehall Editor at the Financial Times

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

