Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again 3/10

3 October 2023, 20:43

Watch Again: Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/10/23

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Robert Jenrick MP - Minister of State for Immigration and MP for Newark
  • Sir Robert Buckland KC MP - Former Justice and Lord Chancellor (2019-21) & Conservative MP for South Swindon
  • Minette Batters - President of the National Farmers Union
  • Natasha Clark - LBC’s Political Editor
  • Henry Riley - LBC’s Reporter
  • Danny Kruger - Conservative MP for Devizes and co-founder of the New Conservatives
  • Seb Payne - Director of Onward Think Tank
  • Madeline Grant - Telegraph Columnist and Parliamentary sketchwriter

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

