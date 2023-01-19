Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/01 | Watch Again

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr again in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Professor Colin Heron - Low carbon vehicle expert from Newcastle University, also advised BritishVolt



Greg Clark - Former Business Secretary and Former Levelling up Secretary



Ben Kentish - Westminster Editor



Paul Scully MP - Technology Minister and Minister for London



General Jack Keane - Former Vice Chief of Staff of the US Army, Currently Chair of the Institute for the Study of War



Mary Lou McDonald - President of Sinn Fein



Luciana Berger - Former Labour MP and CEO of InHouse Communications.



Baroness Catherine Meyer - Conservative Peer and Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to Ukraine

