Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/01 | Watch Again

19 January 2023, 19:40 | Updated: 19 January 2023, 19:41

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr again in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Professor Colin Heron - Low carbon vehicle expert from Newcastle University, also advised BritishVolt
  • Greg Clark - Former Business Secretary and Former Levelling up Secretary
  • Ben Kentish - Westminster Editor
  • Paul Scully MP - Technology Minister and Minister for London
  • General Jack Keane - Former Vice Chief of Staff of the US Army, Currently Chair of the Institute for the Study of War
  • Mary Lou McDonald - President of Sinn Fein
  • Luciana Berger - Former Labour MP and CEO of InHouse Communications.
  • Baroness Catherine Meyer - Conservative Peer and Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to Ukraine

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Deekan Vig, 54, allegedly beat his father to death with a bottle of Bollinger champagne (stock image)

Drunken man 'killed father with bottle of Bollinger champagne' after 86-year-old 'found his secret booze stash'
Mr Smith was found dead in Wigan

Arrest after man whose body was found still smoking shot dead and attacked with acid in Wigan
Two men have been found guilty of murdering a 71-year-old businesswoman

Two men guilty of strangling millionairess, 71, with hairdryer cord before dumping body in wheelie bin in £4.6m scam
In a statement, the Met said the charges followed a "lengthy and complex" investigation into Richard Watkinson

Two retired Met Police officers charged over child sex abuse images after senior officer from same investigation found dead
Rishi Sunak said sorry for taking his seatbelt off during a video recording

'This was a mistake': Rishi Sunak sorry for taking off seatbelt to film video

Kim Kardashian has bought an amethyst cross necklace that was worn by the late Princess Diana for over £160k.

Kim Kardashian wins 'bidding war' for amethyst necklace worn by Princess Diana

Alec Baldwin has been charged with involuntary manslaughter over the Rust shooting

'We'll fight and win': Alec Baldwin lawyer says actor will fight involuntary manslaughter charge over Rust shooting
Twitter bird logo statue snapped up for $100,000 as owner Elon Musk auctions off items from tech firm's HQ

Twitter bird logo statue snapped up for $100,000 as owner Elon Musk auctions off items from tech firm's HQ
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: The collapse of electric battery maker BritishVolt matters more than the PM doling out public money
levelling up

Labour MP says Levelling up funding is 'fixed' after PM's constituency received £19m

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

17 days ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

17 days ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

18 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile