Top Mafia boss reveals he had to ‘look over his shoulder’ for years after leaving the mob

23 June 2022, 19:18

By Asher McShane

A top Mafia boss has revealed how he was forced to watch his back for years after leaving the mob.

Former Mafia capo Michael Franzese made a series of frank admissions about organised crime in an interview on Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Michael, now 71, left the Mob after falling in love, turning his back on a life of crime saying “it was very destructive to families.”

“Life was being devastated. A lot of guys were going to jail for long periods of time, but the real catalyst was that I met a woman and fell in love, and I didn’t want to put her through that lifestyle.

Michael Franzese spoke to Andrew Marr on LBC
Michael Franzese spoke to Andrew Marr on LBC. Picture: LBC

“I just wanted to walk away. It wasn’t easy because you are not allowed to do that but I was able to.”

He explained that he took an oath to become a made guy and became a captain in the mob, with his crew bringing in between eight and 10million dollars each week.

“In the ceremony, you take an oath, they draw some blood from your hand and you take the oath of omertà.

“Once you take that oath you become a soldier, a made man in that life,” he said.

But he broke the oath when he took the decision to leave a life of crime behind him.

I just wanted to walk away. It wasn’t easy because you are not allowed to do that but I was able to. Normally you don’t just walk away.”

Michael said for several years after he left he was “looking over his shoulder.”

“I never sold my former associates short. Just about everyone I ran with was either dead on in prison.

“I just about outlasted everybody. I’m not nervous, I don’t live in fear but I don’t take things for granted. When I go to New York I watch out where I go.

“I had a big crew, I had my own jet plane, I had houses in three states. We were bringing in between 8 and 10m dollars a week.

“There were some good times but you take the good with the bad.”

He said the portrayal of the Mafia in films films does damage to young people by glamorising the lifestyle.

Young people “only see the good parts,” he said. “They never see the end of the movie where they end up in jail.”

“It is damaging to them, no doubt.”

Michael is touring the UK to give a series of talks on his life in the Mafia starting at the Grosvenor House hotel on July 2 and 3.

For more information visit this link

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ukraine and Moldova have been accepted as candidates to join the EU.

EU grants Ukraine and Moldova candidate status after speedy review
The Queen remains popular in Australia, Kevin Rudd has said.

The Queen is 'deeply respected' in Australia, says country's former PM Kevin Rudd
Sadiq Khan warned TfL services may need to be placed in a state of 'managed decline'

London Mayor warns of cuts to Tube and buses unless long-term funding deal is reached
The US Supreme Court has struck down a New York gun law enacted more than a century ago.

US Supreme Court overturns New York gun law in major ruling

Rhian Brewster (L) and Oli McBurnie (R) have been charged

Sheffield United stars Rhian Brewster and Oli McBurnie charged after play-off trouble
BA staff at Heathrow have voted to go on strike as the second day of rail strikes hit the country.

Holiday hell at Heathrow: Millions face summer travel misery after BA staff vote to strike
Ekweremadu and his wife have been charged over an organ harvesting plot

Nigerian politician and wife charged over plot to traffic child for organ harvesting in UK
Boris Johnson is going to tell Prince Charles to 'keep an open mind' on the Rwanda migrant plans

Boris to tell Charles to 'keep an open mind' over Rwanda migrant plan
Andrew Marr has suggested there could be a clash between Prince Charles and Boris Johnson.

Charles vs Boris on Rwanda Migrants: A fly on the wall is getting very excited
Nick Ferrari issues warning to PM on 'the growing sense of industrial unrest'

Nick Ferrari issues warning to PM on 'the growing sense of industrial unrest'

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

5 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

5 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

5 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile