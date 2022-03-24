UK at 'risk' of 'tiptoeing into proxy war with Russia', warns former top security adviser

24 March 2022, 18:51 | Updated: 24 March 2022, 19:06

By Daisy Stephens

A former national security adviser has told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr that the UK is at "risk" of "tiptoeing into fighting a proxy war" with Russia.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The UK has supplied thousands of weapons to Ukraine since Russia invaded a month ago.

When Andrew asked Lord Peter Rickets - former UK national security adviser and former Permanent Representative to Nato - whether the UK was "tiptoeing into fighting a proxy war" that might make Nato a target for Putin, Lord Ricketts said the UK's aid had so far been "extremely effective" but warned Nato could be approaching a "dangerous zone".

"I think that is a risk, yes, and so far actually it's been extremely effective, I think," he said.

"We've equipped Ukrainian forces with modern western weapons, they've used them very bravely and very effectively, and they've really dented the Russian advance if not stalled it completely.

"But I do agree, I think there's a line beyond which if we start supplying fighter jets or tanks - I see President Zelenksyy was calling for that - you know, heavy, armoured equipment of that kind, at some point or other there is a risk that Russia will bomb a convoy taking that equipment into Ukraine, or possibly even - at the worst - bombing it whilst still in Nato territory.

"I think there is a dangerous zone there whereas small, light, man-portable missiles and so on - very effective, and perhaps a bit less of a risk of that."

Lord Ricketts said he did not believe the west was ready for a war against Russia.

"Are we going to go to war with Russia over chemical weapons use in Ukraine?" He questioned.

"I personally don't think so.

"I don't think the west is prepared for all-out war with Russia.

"So Western leaders are left struggling for words which imply very serious consequences without saying what."

Read more: Andrew Marr: The 2020s feels like the 1970s but with worse music

Read more: Boris wants to punish Putin by going for Russia's gold as 'he already crossed red lines'

The former Nato representative also said the defensive alliance would not use chemical weapons against Russia, despite comments made by US President Joe Biden.

"I have to start by asking you about something extraordinary," said Andrew.

"[Biden] has just said in a press conference.

"He was asked what the reaction of Nato would be to the use of chemical weapons by Russia and he said that would trigger 'a response in kind'.

"Please reassure me he was misspeaking?"

Lord Ricketts said: "I think I can reassure you, Andrew.

"I cannot believe he meant that Nato would respond with chemical weapons against the Russians.

"We don't have chemical weapons in our armouries. We gave them up decades ago.

"I think he meant we would respond in a serious way, at the level of the awfulness of a chemical weapons attack."

Latest News

See more Latest News

grade

Tory peer Lord Michael Grade named as Ofcom chair after two year search
Dominic Raab told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr Putin and his commanders "will end up in the dock of a court".

'Putin will end up in the dock of a court' for Ukraine war crimes, vows Dominic Raab
Boris Johnson has said talk of nuclear weapons is to divert attention away from Russian assaults in Ukraine

Talk of nuclear weapons is a 'distraction' from 'barbarism' in Ukraine, says PM
arrest

Dramatic bodycam footage shows moment police swoop on Sir David Amess murder suspect
woman screaming

Woman filmed screaming on Jet2 flight banned from airline for life and fined £5,000
Gordon Ramsay's £4.4million beachside mansion in Rock on the north Cornwall coast.

Gordon Ramsay reignites feud after saying he 'cant stand' the Cornish
ukraine

15,000 people illegally deported to Russia from Mariupol, officials say
Nicola Sturgeon is embroiled in a row similar to when Boris Johnson compared Ukraine to Brexit

Row as Nicola Sturgeon accused of linking independence to Ukraine war
Ring Rachel Reeves with Iain Dale.

Ring Rachel with Iain Dale | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/03 | Watch again

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

2 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

2 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

2 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile