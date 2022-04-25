'Utter disgrace': David Lammy's fury at mystery Tory MP who made Rayner 'legs' claim

25 April 2022, 19:09 | Updated: 25 April 2022, 19:10

David Lammy has condemned the 'absolutely horrendous' comments from an anonymous Tory MP about Angela Rayner
David Lammy has condemned the 'absolutely horrendous' comments from an anonymous Tory MP about Angela Rayner. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Megan Hinton

David Lammy has condemned the 'absolutely horrendous' comments from an anonymous Tory MP who suggested Angela Rayner uncrosses her legs in the Commons to distract the Prime Minister.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It comes after The Mail on Sunday reported that an anonymous Conservative MP claimed Angela Rayner attempts to distract Boris Johnson and put him "off his stride" by crossing and uncrossing her legs when they clash at Prime Minister’s Questions.

Speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr, the Shadow Foreign Secretary branded the comments as an "utter disgrace" warning they have the power to "put women off politics".

When asked what he thought about the allegations, the Labour MP said: "It's a disgrace. It's an utter utter disgrace, puts women off politics, should never in my view have made the newspaper in the first place.

"The MP's around it should be identified, and found frankly. It was horrendous, absolutely horrendous.

"And I felt in total solidarity with Angela for finding herself in that situation.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

When questioned on whether or not politicians should tell journalist how to report parliament, Mr Lammy replied: "I think politicians are entitled to express strong opinion and I think that that if its something that unites the house, its something that should be listened to.

"I the end, freedom of the press means that you are free to report what you want, but I hope the public, given that there have been 5,000 complaints, I would sense the public are pretty turned off by this stuff as well."

On Monday the PM said he he will "of course" attempt to find out the identity of the unnamed MP but stressed that it was an "anonymous source" and he had "no idea" who was behind it.

You can also listen to the podcast Tonight with Andrew Marr only on Global Player.

Boris Johnson condemned the "misogynistic tripe" directed at the deputy Labour leader which was compared to Sharon Stone's infamous scene in the film Basic Instinct.

The Mail on Sunday report sparked outrage across the political spectrum, and included a quote from one MP that Ms Rayner "knows she can't compete with Boris's Oxford Union debating training, but she has other skills which he lacks".

Mr Johnson told reporters: "I have to say I thought it was the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe.

"I immediately got in touch with Angela and we had a very friendly exchange."

In a King Lear reference, he threatened to unleash "the terrors of the earth" on the source behind the comments if they were ever identified.

"If we ever find who is responsible for it, I don't know what we will do, but they will be the terrors of the earth," he said.

"It's totally intolerable, that kind of thing."

In an update this afternoon, Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle described the article as "offensive" and said he is going to meet with the editor of the Mail on Sunday.

The Prime Minister earlier attempted to distance himself from the widely-condemned newspaper reports, which have been criticised by the deputy Labour leader as being "desperate, perverted smears".

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jacob Rees-Mogg has only given out three of his notes telling civil servants to get back to work

Jacob Rees-Mogg has only issued three 'get back to the office' notices to civil servants
Sir Richard Shirreff speaks to Andrew Marr

Nato must be prepared for 'worst case scenario' over Ukraine conflict, warns ex-general
Mohammed Nabi Wardak served in Helmand between 2008 and 2011 alongside British troops

Afghan interpreter tells of 'psychological torture' after six year wait for asylum
Artic air is set to sweep across the UK in May

Brits brace for 'coldest May in 25 years' as Artic air sweeps across UK over Bank holiday
An alcohol ban has been in place in the top five tiers of English football since 1985

Football fans could be allowed to drink alcohol in their seats for first time in 37 years
Homes for Ukraine hosts are demanding an explanation for delays in processing applications

Furious Homes for Ukraine hosts seek answers over 'lost data' holding up visas
Two explosions are thought to have taken place in a Russian city.

'Ukrainian strikes' destroy oil and military facility in Russian city near border
Andrew Marr on Boris Johnson's great struggle

Andrew Marr: Boris Johnson and the saga of the great tussle for survival
Macron faces challenging second term

'There is anger afoot': France is a 'divided' country, warns correspondent
Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/04

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/04 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

3 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

3 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

3 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile