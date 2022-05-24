Westminster is in 'meltdown' over cost of living crisis and Partygate, says Andrew Marr

By Sophie Barnett

Andrew Marr believes Westminster is in "meltdown" as it faces another hike in the energy price cap in October and it tries to deal with new revelations about lockdown-breaking parties at Downing Street.

In his opening monologue on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, he said: "How can I put this? It's all going a bit Pete Tong here at Westminster today, a real sense of meltdown.

"On the one hand those huge £800 energy price rises announced for the Autumn, on top of the whopping increases in April, Ofgem themselves are talking about the number of people in fuel poverty doubling to 12 million later in the year. While the Citizens Advice Bureau tells me it's now referring 750 people every day to food banks.

"Meanwhile, after those photographs of Downing Street parties, people who were actually at them have spoken out tonight.

"Civil servants sitting on each others laps, crammed rooms, debris everywhere, people kipping in No10 overnight, security guards who expressed concern being mocked, a lively party with people dancing around on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral. Downing Street officials felt they had the Prime Minister's permission, they say, because at least some of the time he was there grabbing a glass or two himself.

"All of this adds up to a different kind of political nightmare on the eve of the publication of Sue Gray's report into those parties tomorrow.

"How much more evidence do we need?