Westminster is in 'meltdown' over cost of living crisis and Partygate, says Andrew Marr

24 May 2022, 18:21

By Sophie Barnett

Andrew Marr believes Westminster is in "meltdown" as it faces another hike in the energy price cap in October and it tries to deal with new revelations about lockdown-breaking parties at Downing Street.

In his opening monologue on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, he said: "How can I put this? It's all going a bit Pete Tong here at Westminster today, a real sense of meltdown.

"On the one hand those huge £800 energy price rises announced for the Autumn, on top of the whopping increases in April, Ofgem themselves are talking about the number of people in fuel poverty doubling to 12 million later in the year. While the Citizens Advice Bureau tells me it's now referring 750 people every day to food banks.

"Meanwhile, after those photographs of Downing Street parties, people who were actually at them have spoken out tonight.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

"Civil servants sitting on each others laps, crammed rooms, debris everywhere, people kipping in No10 overnight, security guards who expressed concern being mocked, a lively party with people dancing around on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral. Downing Street officials felt they had the Prime Minister's permission, they say, because at least some of the time he was there grabbing a glass or two himself.

You can also listen to the podcast Tonight with Andrew Marr only on Global Player.

"All of this adds up to a different kind of political nightmare on the eve of the publication of Sue Gray's report into those parties tomorrow.

"How much more evidence do we need?

Latest News

See more Latest News

Vladimir Kara-Murza faces up to 10-years in prison for speaking out against the invasion in Ukraine

'I will fight to bring him home': Wife of Putin critic arrested in Moscow says his 'life is in danger'

News

Tom Tugendhat was critical of No 10 over Partygate

'Difficult to have confidence in Government' after Partygate revelations, says Tory MP

News

Grace Sanderson, 16, is being 'forced' to sit her GCSE's despite being diagnosed with Leukaemia in March

Teen with cancer 'forced to do GCSE exams' despite spending months in hospital

News

Ricky Gervais has caused controversy with his new Netflix special

Row breaks out over Ricky Gervais trans jokes in new Netflix special

News

Mujahid Ali and Mohamed Mohamed were both jailed for the attack

'He was crying for his life': Shocking moment thugs brutally beat man with steering lock

News

Ava White (left) was killed in November last year.

Boy, 14, sobs as he is found guilty of murdering Ava White in row over Snapchat video

News

Jonathan Brearley (left) has warned of another price cap hike. Tory MP Robert Jenrick (right) has told LBC there needs to be an "intervention" by the Government - adding the Chancellor will announce his plans "soon".

'We must intervene' says ex-minister as Ofgem warns energy bills could rise by almost £1k

News

Alicia Watson and Nathaniel Pope have been jailed over the young boy's death

Couple jailed over killing of three-year-old boy whose ribs were crushed after weeks of abuse

News

Minister calls for collaboration to tackle 'absolutely horrific' spiking of students

Minister calls for collaboration to tackle 'absolutely horrific' spiking of students
Mother tells LBC 'systemic racism' in Met 'shattering faith' of black youth

Mother tells LBC 'systemic racism' in Met 'shattering faith' of black youth

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

4 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

4 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

4 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile