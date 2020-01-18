Former Blair adviser: 'It's reassuring to see Rebecca Long-Bailey struggling'

18 January 2020, 10:37 | Updated: 18 January 2020, 10:40

John McTernan thinks Lisa Nandy would be a far better choice than Rebecca Long-Bailey.

The former Director of Political Operations to Tony Blair said: "As a Blairite, it's quite reassuring for me to see the Corbynite candidate, Rebecca Long-Bailey, struggling quite so badly, performing so poorly, having such a disastrous campaign and barely a campaign launch."

He warned that Labour would become "irrelevant" with a potential election defeat under Rebecca Long-Bailey.

He also said: "Yes, I do think the party's got quite a good choice. A better choice than I thought they would at the outset.

Former Blair Advisor: 'It's reassuring to see Rebecca Long Bailey struggling'
Former Blair Advisor: 'It's reassuring to see Rebecca Long Bailey struggling'. Picture: PA

"I think Lisa Nandy is the most exciting candidate. She's the one who's got the willingness to say to the party, if we don't change, we will die.

"Unless people get that, then it is all game over for the Labour Party."

McTernan added: "I think Keir Starmer has got enough in him as well about change and wanting to confront the issues Labour has to confront if it id to become electable, to be able to give the government a contest or the very least give the government scrutiny because no government does well when it's such a weak opposition."

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari's interview with Lib Dem peer Lord Greaves got very angry

Nick Ferrari's must-watch interview with Lib Dem peer who compared Brexit to 1930s Germany

1 day ago

Nick Ferrari's interview with Diane Abbott went viral

LBC's Top 10 of the decade: 1. Diane Abbott's agonising interview

17 days ago

James O'Brien v Nigel Farage

LBC's Top 10 of the decade: 2. James O'Brien v Nigel Farage

17 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Black caller perfectly explains what "white privilege" actually means

Black caller perfectly explains what "white privilege" actually means
Lord Adonis: There's no need to elect a woman as Labour leader

Lord Adonis: There's no need to elect a woman as Labour leader
Two probation officers argue over rehabilitation of first-time offenders

Probation officers clash over rehabilitating first-time offenders
Anti-racism campaigner clashes with former Royal Protection officer over Meghan Markle

Anti-racism campaigner clashes with former royal protection officer over Meghan Markle