Boris "Most Likely" Candidate To Beat Nigel Farage's Brexit Party, Says Stanley Johnson

Former Conservative MEP Stanley Johnson tells LBC his son Boris is the Tory leadership candidate 'most likely' to beat Nigel Farage's Brexit Party.

Stanley Johnson told Andrew Pierce that his son Boris is the Tory leadership candidate 'most likely' to stop the rise of Nigel Farage.

Andrew asked the former Conservative MEP whether Boris would stop The Brexit Party 'in its tracks', to which Stanley replied: "You have absolutely put your finger on it".

"I think it's really vital that at this moment the Tories don't abandon the field as we apparently have done.

"It is absolutely vital that the big, strong, right centrist party, which the Conservative Party has usually been, reasserts itself."

More to follow.