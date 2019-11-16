The Brexit Party will not win any seats, predicts party's founder

The woman who founded The Brexit Party does not believe they will win a single seat at the upcoming General Election.

Catherine Blaiklock was very critical of the Brexit Party's strategy and said she felt it would end without any representation in Westminster - and possibly risks stopping Brexit from even happening.

Speaking to Andrew Pierce, she said: "They want to go into northern seats, but I don't think people in Bradford are interested in free trade and fishing. They are more worried about what's going on in their communities.

"And they are going for a very hardline Brexit when they are possibly going to end up with no Brexit."

The Brexit Party leader did not have a confident prediction for Nigel Farage. Picture: PA

Andrew asked for a prediction for the election and Ms Blaiklock was very clear about how she thought the party would fare.

"I don't think they'll win any seats at all," she admitted.