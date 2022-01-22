Cost of living crisis: Labour MP grilled on Warm Home Discount

22 January 2022, 16:34

By Seán Hickey

The Shadow Exchequer Secretary repeatedly refuses to tell Andrew Pierce how much the Warm Home Discount is currently.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Labour MP Abena Oppong-Asare joined Andrew Pierce to discuss the impending cost of living crisis, as tax hikes are set to coincide with rising energy and food costs.

Read more: Desperate LBC callers share cost-of-living impact on their families

The Shadow Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury told LBC that one of the key things Labour would do to soften the blow on families would be to boost the Warm Home Discount. Andrew wondered what it would be increased by, from the initial amount of up to £140 over the winter period.

"Our plan would essentially save households from about £200 to £600 for those most in need" Ms Oppong-Asare declared, falling short of saying what the current amount is.

Read more: 'You're dodging the question': Minister swerves grilling about PM's private jet five times

She insisted that Labour's proposals would bring "more targeted support to those really affected."

Andrew asked a second time: "You said you were going to increase it, so tell us what is it going to go up from, to?"

Read more: Business Sec doesn't rule out cash payouts 'up to £500' to ease cost of living crisis

Read more: Tom Swarbrick grills Tory MP on 'technicality' allowing No.10 party

"Those who need targeted support are the ones who are going to get the support" the Labour MP reiterated.

"I still don't know what you're doing about the warm homes discount scheme?" Andrew said. "I think I've been very clear" Ms Oppong-Assare replied.

"I've asked you three times, you're going to increase it from what, to what?" A disgruntled Andrew repeated. The Shadow Exchequer Secretary repeated her previous comments.

"So you don't know what the figure is?" Andrew cut across her.

"The thing you really want to know is 'how is this going to be costed?'" She wondered, before Andrew repeated his question for a fourth time.

Ms Oppong-Assare told Andrew Labour would "increase the size of the rebate by £400", dodging his question for a final time.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Adele spoke to fans on FaceTime after having to cancel her show.

Tearful Adele FaceTimes fans urging them to visit merchandise store after axing shows
Chris Bryant said around a dozen MPs have claimed to have been blackmailed by party whips.

A dozen Tory MPs plotting to oust PM 'blackmailed by whips', says anti-sleaze chief
Thousands of people were marching through central London today

Thousands march in London to protest against mandatory jabs for unvaccinated NHS staff
Gunner Jaysley-Louise Beck died last December

Tributes paid to soldier, 19, who died 'suddenly' at Salisbury Plain base
Roopa Farooki highlights the betrayal she and others have felt following the No10 party revelations

Andy Coulson: Doctor’s bravery on Covid-19 front line highlights ‘betrayal’ of No10 parties
The huge queues at Dover can be seen on Google maps

Dover lorry queues 'sparked by Brexit checks' so long they can be seen from space
The majority of Covid curbs have been lifted in Ireland

'Time to be ourselves again': Almost all of Ireland's covid restrictions lifted
Drivers are being warned of impending changes to the highway code

Major changes to Highway Code arrive next week - but one in three drivers aren't aware

Traffic & Travel

'It's about caring for Russia': Ex-ambassador says Ukraine support about 'liberating Russia from tyranny'

Ukraine support about 'caring for Russia and liberating it from tyranny', says ex-ambassador
'I've had enough of masks, we've got to lose the fear', Andrew Castle declares

'I've had enough of masks, we've got to lose the fear', Andrew Castle declares

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

26 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

26 days ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

26 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile