Parenting blogger criticises Wetherspoons 'two pints per parent' policy
25 January 2020, 18:04 | Updated: 25 January 2020, 18:05
A parenting blogger has criticised Wetherspoons 'two pints per parent' policy but a parenting blogger doesn't think it's the right approach.
Wetherspoons pubs are limiting parents to two alcoholic drinks each if they have their children with them.
John Adams, a parenting blogger, said: "What I'll be saying is that I think this is, unfortunately, the majority paying the price for the minority.
"I think the overwhelming majority of parents can be perfectly trusted to go and have a drink with their kids. I think it's a small number of people out there who will, you know, push it too far."
He added: "There is a responsibility on landlords to that but, ultimately, you know, the parents have got the responsibility as well to make sure they don't drink too much"
He later said: "But I think this case is Wetherspoons is trying to keep that family friendly reputation and they have got that reputation they do go that extra mile to try and cultivate a reputation as a family friendly place.
"So I think for them, that's what they're trying to do and I really don't think they're going to appreciate this publicity."
