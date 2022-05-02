Ex-Tory MP reveals she was victim of harassment in Commons

2 May 2022, 16:45 | Updated: 2 May 2022, 17:26

By Seán Hickey

A drastic culture change in Parliament is 'long overdue' amid a string of scandals coming out of the Commons, this former Tory MP says.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Victoria Borwick, was Deputy Mayor of London under Boris Johnson and is the former Conservative MP for Kensington. She joined Andrew Pierce following the resignation of Tory MP Neil Parish for watching pornography in the House.

Read more: Tory MP Neil Parish meant to look at 'Dominator' farm machinery not porn, friends claim

Controversy has swirled in Westminster following the news after senior Conservatives cited long hours and a drinking culture in Parliament as having part of the fault for the scandal.

Soon afterwards another scandal emerged about sexual harassment being widespread in the House.

"Did some MPs overstep their boundaries with you?" Andrew asked Ms Borwick.

Read more: Chris Bryant says he was 'touched up' by senior MPs amid outcry at Parliament's culture

Read more: 'Everybody does it for god's sake!': Caller defends Neil Parish's Commons porn use

Read more: Sexist of the Year award 'handed out at lockdown-breaking Downing Street Christmas party'

"I fear to say so, from both Conservatives and Labour", she confirmed. She went on to blame an "inner culture that makes it seem that [it is] acceptable."

She went on: "People say 'why did you put up with it? Why didn't you say anything?'" Making the case that "that was very much the culture" when she was an MP, telling Andrew that she "didn't want to step out of line.

"I was a newbie."

She concluded by telling Andrew that gender quotas for MPs, as argued by Oliver Dowden, will not be enough. "It's got to be a culture change", she insisted.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tuesday will mark 15 years since Madeleine McCann went missing.

Madeleine McCann's parents hopeful for 'answers' to 'horrific crime' 15 years on
Police attended the scene at the M1 near Barnsley in South Yorkshire. (stock photo)

Four teens removed from the side of a motorway while 'attempting to make a TikTok video'
Boris Johnson is reported to be planning a scheme similar to Margaret Thatcher's Right to Buy.

Boris Johnson slammed for 'hare-brained' plan to revive Margaret Thatcher policy
A man has been stabbed to death near St Paul's Cathedral in London.

Murder probe after man stabbed to death near St Paul's Cathedral
Dmitry Kiselyov said a Russian nuclear attack would turn Britain into a ‘radioactive desert’

Russian TV threatens underwater Poseidon nuke could 'drown Britain in radioactive tsunami'
A group of migrants arrived at Dover on Sunday.

More than 200 migrants arrive at Dover after 11-day 'pause' in Channel crossings
The evacuation from a steel plant in Mariupol has begun.

Shelling resumes in Mariupol after 100 women and children evacuated from steel plant
People are experience long delays with renewing passports.

Brits face holiday chaos as 'just 50% of passports will be renewed in time for summer'
Caller resorts to mincing food to swerve £19K dentist bill

Caller resorts to mincing food to swerve £19K dentist bill

Princess Charlotte and the family cocker spaniel, Orla

Happy birthday Charlotte: Princess smiles in celebration pictures taken by mum Kate

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

4 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

4 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

4 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile