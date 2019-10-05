Harvey Proctor Opens Up About Struggling With PTSD Following Operation Midland

Following an emotional apology from a caller, Harvey Proctor opened up about struggling with PTSD after dealing with the consequences of Carl Beech's bogus claims for years.

Speaking to Andrew Pierce, the former Tory MP said: "I have to admit that when I saw the news back in 2014, 2015, I believed every word of it. I believed the police, I believed the press and I thought what a horrible person.

"I'm ashamed, to be honest with you. I believed it. I would like to apologise to you, for my thoughts and i'm sure it's the thoughts of tens of thousands of people across the country, who believed the rubbish that was written about you.

It got so ridiculous and we still believed. I just really want to say, I've got no questions for you, I just really wanted to say Mr. Proctor, I apologise. I hope you get the answers you're looking for and they recompense you in some way."

Proctor, clearly emotional, responded: "Thank you very much, I'm most grateful that you have admitted you were wrong. If only others, in positions of power, were prepared and had the courage to do the same."

Andrew Pierce spoke to Proctor about his medical diagnosis following Operation Midland and Carl Beech's untrue claims against him. He said: "I think doctors have diagnosed you're suffering from a form of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder?"

Proctor replied: "Yes indeed, the difference is on PTSD, that's usually a single event of which thereafter you get flashbacks. On this matter, it has been going on for years. Every day.

" I have to deal with Operation Midland, with what the police did to me and others. So it is a kind of substantial emotional stress that I am under.

I'm trying to deal with it as best as I can but I try, as I said earlier, to keep strong."

Pierce and Proctor then spoke about his book, 'Credible and True'. He told Andrew he wrote the book "against a timetable" and tried to get it done within five months. He did this because the book was his "defence" and he was genuinely worried that the police would come and arrest him "at any day".

Andrew asked him what his view of "Nick", also known as Carl Beech, was today.

Harvey Proctor Opens Up About Struggling With PTSD Following Operation Midland. Picture: LBC

Proctor responded: "Icy contempt, that is what I feel about him."

Andrew then asked if the police are more to blame in this situation.

He replied: "If Carl Beech had wanted to spread his fantasies on the internet, on social media, do you think I would care a damn? It was when the police said he was 'credible and true' that the damage was done to me. That was when I lost my job and my home and my house and repute."