'Ridiculous' House of Lords must be reformed, Andrew Pierce insists

27 December 2020, 12:59

By Seán Hickey

Andrew Pierce lists out the flaws he sees in the current operating of the House of Lords and called for reform, or for the house to be abolished.

As the PM's nominations for the House of Lords are set to take up their seats in the coming weeks and months, with incoming peers such as the Prime Minister's brother Jo Johnson being at the centre of controversy.

Andrew argued that it's time to reform the upper chamber: "Let's have an elected second chamber, boot out the cronies, the donors, there's a lot of them."

He added that the 814 peers in the house make it one of the highest amounts of representatives in the world, coming close to the Chinese parliament which represents over 1 billion people.

"It's faintly ridiculous," he insisted.

Read More: Rachel Johnson on Boris Johnson nominating Jo Johnson for a peerage

Calls to reform the House of Lords have grown recently
Calls to reform the House of Lords have grown recently. Picture: PA

Read More: 'Abolish Lords and replace it with a senate', former Liberal leader argues

"The US senate...is 100 strong and they've got a population of over 320 million. We've a population of 64 million and we've stuffed the house full."

Andrew added that some members of the house are well into their 90s. "Don't they ever want to retire?" He wondered. He hinted that because of the £300-plus daily allowance, some peers don't want to retire.

"Time to change the House of Lords? I think it is."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Long Covid sufferers reported smelling burnt toast

Fish, sulphur and burnt toast among scents 'haunting' long Covid patients
The government have said plans to return students to schools are "under constant review".

Government to hold ‘crunch meeting’ on schools as experts call for closures
Over 1000 houses were told to evacuate in Bedfordshire.

Storm Bella: 'Danger to life' flood warnings issued and snow forecast for much of UK
The EU is launching a mass vaccination programme

EU launches mass Covid-19 vaccination push in 'moment of unity'
Boris Johnson touts 'big changes' to business taxes and regulation post-Brexit

Boris Johnson touts 'big changes' to business taxes and regulation post-Brexit
The AstraZeneca boss says he believes the Oxford team have found "winning formula" for Covid vaccine

AstraZeneca boss: Oxford jab could be 'winning formula' for Covid vaccine
Emergency service workers had to take shelter in their ambulance

Man arrested after ambulance crew 'attacked with knife and rammed with car'
A 'significant number' of police were assaulted

'Significant number' of police officers assaulted on Christmas Day
'Starmer's had more positions on Brexit than the Kama Sutra,' quips ERG member

'Starmer's had more positions on Brexit than the Kama Sutra,' quips ERG member
Sir Ed Davey: Brexit trade deal 'bad news' for the UK

Sir Ed Davey: Brexit trade deal 'bad news' for the UK

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

4 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

4 months ago

Iain Dale heard this remarkable call from a listener suffering from depression

The emotional caller who perfectly explained what depression is like

4 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile