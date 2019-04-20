John Prescott Won't Campaign For Labour In European Elections

The former Labour deputy Prime Minister said he won't be campaigning for the European elections.

John Prescott told Andrew Pierce he believes the UK should remain within the European Union to "change it from the inside".

But when asked whether he'd be campaigning in the European elections, the former Labour deputy Prime Minister said: "I campaign always for Labour, but don't think I'll be campaigning."

"If Labour's policy is to fight the Euro elections, I always fight the Labour case.

"It's a damned poor show that a number of us in the PLP seem to make that secondary."

