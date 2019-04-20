John Prescott Won't Campaign For Labour In European Elections

20 April 2019, 08:01

The former Labour deputy Prime Minister said he won't be campaigning for the European elections.

John Prescott told Andrew Pierce he believes the UK should remain within the European Union to "change it from the inside".

But when asked whether he'd be campaigning in the European elections, the former Labour deputy Prime Minister said: "I campaign always for Labour, but don't think I'll be campaigning."

"If Labour's policy is to fight the Euro elections, I always fight the Labour case.

"It's a damned poor show that a number of us in the PLP seem to make that secondary."

More to follow.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Theresa May has a problem with immigration, but is not a racist says Anna Soubry

Anna Soubry: Theresa May Has A Problem With Immigration, But Is Not A Racist

5 days ago

Matt Frei interviews Lord Kerr in the LBC studio

Man Who Wrote Article 50 Says It Should Be Revoked

6 days ago

Iain Dale was shocked to hear a caller backing the Sultan of Brunei

Iain Dale's Brilliant Response To Homophobic Caller Who Backs Brunei Policy

15 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

John Prescott

John Prescott: Climate Change Would Not Be In Public Debate If It Weren't For Protests

Lyra McKee: Two teenagers arrested over journalist's murder

Jarrell Miller admits he 'messed up' after adverse drug tests see Anthony Joshua fight pulled

NHS cyber attack hero Marcus Hutchins admits criminal charges in US

EU Commission Chief Jean-Claude Juncker: The UK Cannot Keep Delaying Brexit

Diane Abbott 'sorry' for drinking mojito on TfL train