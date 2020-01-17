Labour youth representative slates Keir Starmer's "disastrous" policy

17 January 2020, 18:52 | Updated: 17 January 2020, 18:54

The Labour youth representative slated Sir Keir Starmer's "disastrous" Brexit policy and told Andrew Pierce why she is backing Rebecca Long-Bailey as Labour leader instead.

Lara McNeil said she's backing Ms Long-Bailey because "she's got a real vision" and has "the policies that are going to inspire people to remain members of the Labour party."

She said she thinks the policies themselves were popular but the reason Labour didn't get in to power was because there was a lack of trust from the general public.

"I want to support a candidate who is going to keep those transformative policies that will be genuinely good for working class people in this country, said Ms McNeil, "and I think she's shown the strongest commitment to keeping them.

"The front runners are Rebecca and Keir," she said, referring to Sir Keir Starmer, "and I think Rebecca has some of the most popular policies that we saw in the Labour manifesto and Keir had what we saw as the most disastrous policy." The youth representative referred to Sir Keir's second referendum policy.

"Polls have shown the top reason people didn't vote for Labour was because of our Brexit policy and the lack of trust and confusion around that," she said, "I think that we should support someone who's been on the right side of history with the policies and was popular in part even though we lost."

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari's interview with Lib Dem peer Lord Greaves got very angry

Nick Ferrari's must-watch interview with Lib Dem peer who compared Brexit to 1930s Germany

10 hours ago

Nick Ferrari's interview with Diane Abbott went viral

LBC's Top 10 of the decade: 1. Diane Abbott's agonising interview

16 days ago

James O'Brien v Nigel Farage

LBC's Top 10 of the decade: 2. James O'Brien v Nigel Farage

17 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

The staff of Frogmore Cottage are being moved while Harry and Meghan are in Canada

Harry and Meghan's Frogmore Cottage staff 'deployed elsewhere' amid 'Megxit' crisis
Caller tells Eddie Mair shocking sepsis story

Caller tells Eddie Mair shocking sepsis story

Manchester caller challenges Eminem to perform "offensive" song in the city centre

Manchester caller challenges Eminem to perform "offensive" song in the city centre
World War II refugee Lord Alf Dubs' inspirational appeal for Britain to support child refugees

World War II refugee Lord Alf Dubs' inspirational appeal for Britain to support child refugees