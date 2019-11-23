Laura Pidcock refuses to take Brexit stance and calls it an "arbitrary division"

Andrew Pierce asked Labour’s Shadow Employment Rights Secretary whether the party is a Leave or Remain party - and she deflected.

Andrew Pierce asked Laura Pidcock whether Jeremy Corbyn saying that he would remain neutral in the event of a second referendum shows a lack of leadership.

Pidcock replied: "I think he is leading by example by saying that there has to be an end to these arbitrary divisions of Leave versus Remain.

"He will be an honest broker in this in these negotiations and then when it goes to a final say of the people because that's what it's about, isn't it?

"It's about putting their trust and it's about putting their faith back into people when the political establishment have failed essentially for the last three and a half years. It's about them having the final say.

So what Jeremy Corbyn thinks, what I think, is actually secondary to what the people think and we have said that a Labour government will then faithfully implement the decision of the people."

Laura Pidcock refuses to take Brexit stance and calls it an "arbitrary division". Picture: PA

Later on in the conversation, Andrew Pierce asked: "Is the Labour Party, a party of Remain or Leave?"

Pidcock deflected and replied: "The Labour Party is a part of all working people."

She continued: "Why would we buy in those arbitrary divisions?

"Somebody in my constituency that voted Leave and somebody in London that voted Remain have so much in common, so much in common.

"Their material conditions determine what their life is like and and we are speaking to those conditions of poverty, of insecurity, of degrading of services.

And, of course, Brexit is important, but it's one of many very important issues."