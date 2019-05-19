Lord Heseltine Hopes To Not Be Kicked Out Of Conservative Party Over Lib Dem Endorsement

Lord Heseltine says he hopes he is not kicked out of the Conservative Party for endorsing the Liberal Democrats ahead of the European elections.

Speaking to Andrew Pierce on LBC, the former Deputy Prime Minister said the Conservative Party needs to 'carefully consider' whether his endorsement of the Lib Dems is shared amongst other Tory members.

Lord Heseltine said: "I believe this is the transcending issue of our time.

"This is about the inheritance we're going to pass on to the younger generation.

"This is about Britain in tomorrow's world and nothing is more important that one's own sense of integrity about that issue.

"And so all the other smaller issues that surround one's own personal lifestyle or career are secondary.

"And certainly party loyalty does not begin to compete with loyalty to one's country."

Tory grandee Michael Heseltine said he will vote Lib Dem in the European Parliament elections. Picture: Getty

His comments follow an article he wrote for the Sunday Times in which he announced his intention to vote for the Liberal Democrats in the forthcoming European Parliament elections.

In the article, Lord Heseltine said he could note vote for his party when it is "myopically focused on forcing through the biggest act of economic self-harm ever undertaken by a democratic government."

