Lord Heseltine Is Wrong To Endorse Lib Dems Ahead Of EU Elections: Stanley Johnson

Stanley Johnson believes it was wrong for Tory grandee Lord Heseltine to endorse the Liberal Democrats, saying now is not the time to shift loyalties to other parties.

Speaking to Andrew Pierce on LBC, the former Conservative MEP said: "I've got a lot of admiration for [Michael Heseltine] but I think in this particular case he's wrong."

But asked whether he thought Lord Heseltine was "traitorous", Stanley said: "I was brought up to believe that you didn't switch parties lightly.

"Switching parties is of course open to everybody, but this particular time I do not think Conservatives need to switch, they need to get out there on the 23rd and vote Conservative."

His comments come after the former Tory Deputy Prime Minister said he will not vote for the Conservative Party in the European elections on Thursday.

Writing in the Times on Sunday, the Tory grandee said: "In four days’ time, when I place my cross on the ballot paper for the European parliamentary elections, I will vote for a party other than the Conservatives.

