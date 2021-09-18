M25 eco protests 'arrogance on a grand scale', Tory MP fumes

By Seán Hickey

This former Defence Secretary launched a scathing attack on 'arrogant' Insulate Britain climate protesters.

Sir Gerald Howarth spoke to Andrew Pierce following a chaotic week on the M25.

Climate protesters Insulate Britain brought traffic to a standstill twice in one week, imposing significant delays on many.

The former Defence Secretary spoke after Andrew confronted an Insulate Britain spokesperson live on LBC.

Sir Gerald wondered why protesters see it acceptable to "impose on people all those disruptions, all those interferences."

"This is arrogance on a grand scale" he declared.

The Tory MP reiterated that the demonstrations were an "appalling example of arrogance" by the climate protesters and the police should be far more proactive in punishing the culprits.

"It is good news to hear that the Home Secretary is determined to take action" he added.

"What were the police doing in the first place facilitating these people getting onto the motorway?" He wondered.

"by what right does this individual assert this authority to impose this on the rest of his countrymen?"