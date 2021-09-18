M25 eco protests 'arrogance on a grand scale', Tory MP fumes

18 September 2021, 10:54

By Seán Hickey

This former Defence Secretary launched a scathing attack on 'arrogant' Insulate Britain climate protesters.

Sir Gerald Howarth spoke to Andrew Pierce following a chaotic week on the M25.

Read more: M25 eco protest delays left my mum paralysed from stroke, devastated caller tells LBC

Climate protesters Insulate Britain brought traffic to a standstill twice in one week, imposing significant delays on many.

The former Defence Secretary spoke after Andrew confronted an Insulate Britain spokesperson live on LBC.

Read more: Police finally get tough on M25 eco mob and shut down latest protest within minutes

Sir Gerald wondered why protesters see it acceptable to "impose on people all those disruptions, all those interferences."

"This is arrogance on a grand scale" he declared.

Read more: Eco protesters defend M25 disruption and tell critics to 'look at bigger picture'

The Tory MP reiterated that the demonstrations were an "appalling example of arrogance" by the climate protesters and the police should be far more proactive in punishing the culprits.

"It is good news to hear that the Home Secretary is determined to take action" he added.

Read more: Eco mob brings chaos to M25 as cars crash and drivers tell LBC 'we’ll lose our jobs'

"What were the police doing in the first place facilitating these people getting onto the motorway?" He wondered.

"by what right does this individual assert this authority to impose this on the rest of his countrymen?"

