Magician Uri Geller reveals why he applied to work for Boris Johnson

11 January 2020, 08:16

The spoon-bending magician applied for a job in Boris Johnson's team and think he'd be a good fit for the role.

The illusionist and magician told Andrew Pierce that he saw a job ad from Dominic Cummings looking for "assorted weirdos".

He said: "Well, I've done amazing things in the past and I could definitely help Boris Johnson's people and the UK with my connections, with my powers, call it whatever you want, my gift and I filled in my applications and sent it off to him.

After all, he is looking for super talented weirdos."

Geller had previously bent a spoon for Boris Johnson.

Johnson said he was "flummoxed by Uri Geller".

Picture: PA

He then spoke about energising Golda Meir's spoon and giving it to Boris Johnson.

Geller said that it would help him win in a landslide election.

He did this because he was very concerned by a Jeremy Corbyn victory.

