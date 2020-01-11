Magician Uri Geller reveals why he applied to work for Boris Johnson
11 January 2020, 08:16
The spoon-bending magician applied for a job in Boris Johnson's team and think he'd be a good fit for the role.
The illusionist and magician told Andrew Pierce that he saw a job ad from Dominic Cummings looking for "assorted weirdos".
He said: "Well, I've done amazing things in the past and I could definitely help Boris Johnson's people and the UK with my connections, with my powers, call it whatever you want, my gift and I filled in my applications and sent it off to him.
After all, he is looking for super talented weirdos."
Geller had previously bent a spoon for Boris Johnson.
Johnson said he was "flummoxed by Uri Geller".
He then spoke about energising Golda Meir's spoon and giving it to Boris Johnson.
Geller said that it would help him win in a landslide election.
He did this because he was very concerned by a Jeremy Corbyn victory.