Peer who suggested 6pm curfew for men staggered by 'misogynistic hissy fit' reaction

12 March 2021, 19:33 | Updated: 12 March 2021, 19:37

By Maddie Goodfellow

Baroness Jenny Jones has said she is shocked by the "massive misogynistic hissy fit" her suggestion of a 6pm curfew for men has caused.

On Friday, the Green peer suggested men should adhere to a 6pm curfew in order to keep women safe.

Asked whether she seriously meant her comments, Baroness Jones told LBC's Andrew Pierce: "No, I think it's an idea that absolutely couldn't happen. I suppose in an emergency it could happen, but quite honestly I didn't mean it like that.

"I spoke in despair.

"I had sat through several days of the domestic abuse bill, which the government actually has moved on, and hearing terrible stories about domestic violence.

"And then of course the case of Sarah Everard. I've got two daughters and two granddaughters so I feel the fear."

She continued: "And somehow it just seemed illogical for the police to start telling women in the South East London area not to go out without company.

"And I just thought this is ridiculous. Women are being told to stay home all the time. Women are being held responsible for male violence against them. And it's really unfair.

"And I've been staggered by the reaction. There has been a massive misogynistic hissy fit about that with men saying you're taking our rights away.

"This happens every day to women and I don't see why men can't see that."

Baroness Jones told the House of Lords on Friday: “I would argue that at the next opportunity for a bill that is appropriate, I might actually put in an amendment to create a curfew for men on the streets after 6pm, which I feel will make women much safer, and discrimination of all kinds would be lessened.”

After she spoke she tweeted to say she had faced a "deluge of misogynistic emails and tweets."

A Government minister said today: "Better education for men about issues of harassment was "certainly something to look at again," but "not all men were predators."

Michelle Donelan, minister of state for universities, said the case of Sarah Everard was a "rare incident" but that everybody, "whether man or woman" should feel safe walking down the street.

"I do want to assure women that our streets on the whole are safe but this is a rare incident and the Government is committed to this agenda," she said.

Today, Home Secretary Priti Patel sought to reassure the public over the integrity and dedication of police after the arrest of a serving officer on suspicion of Sarah Everard's murder.

