Sir Nicholas Soames: "Rebecca Long-Bailey would be a catastrophe for Labour"

18 January 2020, 14:13

The grandson of Winston Churchill thinks that Rebecca Long-Bailey as Labour's leader would spell further electoral defeat.

Sir Nicholas Soames, the former MP and grandson of Winston Churchill, said: " I think that Rebecca Long-Bailey would be a complete catastrophe for Labour. A complete catastrophe.

"She's ascribed to all the things that Corbyn is ascribed to which is just so far off the map from anything ordinary people want in this country and they can't go on denying it. Look at the results!"

Sir Nicholas Soames: "Rebecca Long-Bailey would be a catastrophe for Labour"
Sir Nicholas Soames: "Rebecca Long-Bailey would be a catastrophe for Labour". Picture: PA

He explained: "In my view, the Labour Party that takes part aren't really interested in being in power. They much prefer the the purity of the argument and the purity of socialism, and everything that that means for them.

"For that reason, they've totally missed their turn in government because they're incapable of reflecting the needs and desires and aspirations of modern Britain."

He preferred Sir Keir Starmer to Rebecca Long-Bailey, calling him "intellectually by far the best".

He also said he is totally "devoted" to Jess Phillips.

Despite thinking that she's "wonderful", however, he didn't think she'd make a great Prime Minister.

