'Sorry I offend you': Andrew Pierce takes on caller who says being gay is unnatural

23 January 2022, 19:18

By Tim Dodd

This was the moment a caller told Andrew Pierce, a gay man, that being gay was "not natural".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The caller's comments came during a conversation on gay conversion therapy, as Boris Johnson faces calls from Tory MPs to stop any fast-tracking of a ban on the practice that happens "without debate".

Conversion therapy refers to treatments or therapies which aim to change a person's sexual orientation or suppress their gender identity.

Caller Zayn said: "Everyone's entitled to their own beliefs, and I believe, based on my religion and based on my personal beliefs, that being gay is not natural, you're not born gay."

Andrew replied: "You are entitled to your belief, it's a pretty abhorrent belief I think actually, but you're entitled to it.

"How do you know, Zayn, that somebody isn't born gay? What do you think, they wake up one day and say they're going to be gay?"

"If you're born gay is there scientific evidence that there's a genetic difference between someone who's gay and someone who isn't?" Zayn replied.

Andrew shot back: "Is there any genetic evidence to substantiate anything you're saying?

"What do you think happens, Zayn? Somebody wakes up one day at 23 [years old] and thinks 'I'm going to be gay, it's an easy life isn't it'?"

Andrew concluded: "Sorry that I offend you, because I'm gay and I don't think I'm unnatural."

