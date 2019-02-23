Caller Tells Andrew Pierce He Has Spare Room Waiting For Shamima Begum

Andrew Pierce gave this caller a one-line response after he said he was willing to give the Isis bride Shamima Begum "love and support" for being "put through hell".

The LBC presenter took a call from Nick who said that "brainwashed" Shamima Begum should be allowed to return to the UK and should be given "all the love and support she needs".

But Nick took Andrew by surprise when he said he would be willing to put her up in his spare room if she had nowhere else to go.

"If she needs somewhere to stay, I've got a spare room in my house and i will gladly take her under my wing and give her all the love and support she needs," he said.

But Andrew gave his caller a quick response.

Andrew Pierce in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Andrew replied: "I think you should ask your neighbours if they agree with you having her int he spare room because they'll probably want bomb detectors put at either end of the street".

Shamima Begum spoke to British reporters in a Syrian refugee camp after escaping from the battlefield that she travelled to with two other girls, Kadiza Sultana and Amira Abase, in February 2015, but Ms Sultana was reported killed two years ago.

A fourth girl, Sharmeena Begum, also fled to Syria two months earlier. Her father told LBC that she was "brainwashed" by Isis and hopes to see her again soon.

But speaking to reporters, the now 19-year-old Shamima said that she had never seen an execution during her time with Isis, "but I saw a beheaded head in the bin".

"It didn't faze me at all," she added.