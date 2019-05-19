Stanley Johnson: "Ludicrous" To Not Select Boris As Theresa May's Replacement

19 May 2019, 08:26 | Updated: 19 May 2019, 08:52

Boris Johnson's father Stanley said it would be "ludicrous" to not select Boris Johnson as Theresa May's successor to deliver Brexit.

Speaking to Andrew Pierce on LBC, the former Conservative MEP said: "I am 100% behind Boris' candidacy, and the idea that you can afford not to have a person who has two terms experience of being Mayor of London plus being holder of one of the great offices of state.

"Not having him as a serious candidate would seem to me a ludicrous thought.

"I think there's a real chance that somebody of his character and his ability to grasp the issues could go forward, and I'm in favour of that."

More to follow.

