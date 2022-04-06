Tonight with Andrew Pierce 06/04 | Watch again

6 April 2022, 19:21

By Tim Dodd

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Pierce in full here.

Andrew was joined by.

  • Director General at the British Chamber of Commerce - Shevaun Haviland
  • Co-founder and Director of DeltaPoll - Joe Twyman
  • Chair of Cornwall Airport and former Managing Director of Monarch Airlines​ - Tim Jeans​
  • Former Chief of Staff for US President Donald Trump and Former US Special Envoy for Northern Ireland - Mick Mulvaney
  • Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury - Pat McFadden
  • Family Law Partner at Boodle Hatfield Law Firm - Harriet Errington
  • Chairman of the Normandy Memorial Trust - Lord Ricketts

Watch in full above.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Huge queues at Manchester Airport.

Manchester Airport chaos: 'Airlines tell customers to drop off bags the night before flight'
Tim Jeans has warned disruption at airports will continue until at least June

Flight chaos will continue until June and impact summer holidays, airport boss warns
Teaching assistant Rebecca Williams outside court.

Teacher 'regrets' sex with schoolboy, 15, after telling him 'age is just a number'
Diego Maradona used his hand to score the first goal of his team during a 1986 FIFA World Cup Quarter Final match between Argentina and England in 1986. Maradona later claimed that the goal was scored by 'The Hand Of God'.

Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt from epic World Cup victory over England set to sell for £4m
David Ballantyne Smith, 57, has been charged with nine offences under the official secrets act

British security guard at Berlin embassy charged with spying for Russia
The recall of Kinder Surprise eggs has been extended to more products

More Kinder products recalled from shops over salmonella fears
Putin's daughters, Katerina Tikhonova and Mariya Putina, have been sanctioned

Putin's daughters sanctioned in response to Bucha 'massacre'

Russian troops are collecting and burning the bodies of "tens of thousands of civilians" in Mariupol

'The new Auschwitz': Bodies of '10,000 Ukrainians' incinerated in mobile crematoriums
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/04 | Watch live from 8pm

Putin's Twitter profile is one of many that has been restricted by the social media site

Putin's Twitter profile restricted in website's crackdown on Kremlin accounts

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

3 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

3 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

3 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile