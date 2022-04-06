Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Pierce 06/04 | Watch again
6 April 2022, 19:21
You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Pierce in full here.
Andrew was joined by.
- Director General at the British Chamber of Commerce - Shevaun Haviland
- Co-founder and Director of DeltaPoll - Joe Twyman
- Chair of Cornwall Airport and former Managing Director of Monarch Airlines - Tim Jeans
- Former Chief of Staff for US President Donald Trump and Former US Special Envoy for Northern Ireland - Mick Mulvaney
- Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury - Pat McFadden
- Family Law Partner at Boodle Hatfield Law Firm - Harriet Errington
- Chairman of the Normandy Memorial Trust - Lord Ricketts
Watch in full above.