Tonight with Andrew Pierce 07/04 | Watch again
7 April 2022, 20:58
You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Pierce in full here.
Andrew was joined by:
- Thomas Pickering, Former US Ambassador to the United Nations and Former US Ambassador to Russia
- Charles Crawford, Former Ambassador to Bosnia, Serbia and Poland
- Lord (Richard) Dannatt, Former Chief of the General Staff (2006 to 2009) for the British Army
- Vicky Pryce, Chief Economics Advisor at the Centre for Economics and Business Research and former Head of the UK's Government Economic Service
- Virginia Crosbie, Co-Chair of Nuclear Delivery Group and Vice-Chair of the APPG on Nuclear Energy, and Conservative MP for Ynys Mon
- Amelia Womack, Deputy Leader of the Green Party
- Jess Phillips, Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley and Shadow Minister for Domestic Violence and Safeguarding
