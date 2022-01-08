Tony Blair would refuse knighthood 'if he had a shred of decency', Andrew Pierce fumes

8 January 2022, 16:01

By Seán Hickey

The former Prime Minister should refuse his knighthood 'to protect the Queen' from backlash, Andrew Pierce insists.

Andrew Pierce was reflecting on news that a petition to have Tony Blair's knighthood rescinded has passed one million signatures.

"I think it's an embarrassment, this knighthood. It's an embarrassment for the Queen" Andrew began, letting his frustration be known.

"She was ill-advised giving that knighthood to Tony Blair."

He went on to argue that if the former PM "had a shred of decency" he would refuse the honour "to protect the Queen."

"Why does he need a knighthood?" Andrew wondered.

"He's made tens of millions of pounds since he left Number 10, he's enriched himself more than any other prime minister of this country."

He then offered his reason for why the knighthood should be handed back: "With Iraq, I argue, he took us into was on a false prospectus which is why he should not get that knighthood."

