Tory MP "Spitting Furious" By Colleague Who Blocked Upskirting Bill

MP Vicky Ford said she was "spitting furious" with the fact her Tory colleague blocked a bill to ban upskirting.

A Conservative MP told Andrew Pierce how she was "spitting furious" that the upskirting bill was blocked by fellow Tory Christopher Chope.

Vicky Ford said that the of upskirting is "deplorable", and that the law needs to be changed.

The private members bill was being heard in the Commons on Friday when Sir Christopher called an objection.

Upskirting is the act of taking a photograph up a victim's skirt without their knowledge.

The bill would introduce a prison sentence for those caught taking upskirt photos.