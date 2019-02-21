Anna Soubry Doesn’t Rule Out Backing PM’s Brexit Deal To Stop No Deal

21 February 2019, 14:59

Anna Soubry did not rule out backing Theresa May’s Brexit deal in order to prevent a no-deal exit after being repeatedly pressed by LBC’s Theo Usherwood.

The newly independent MP said it would be a “huge dilemma” before adding: “I don’t know what I’d do”.

Ms Soubry, who was presenting her debut LBC show, quit the Conservative Party on Wednesday.

She was one of three MPs who resigned the whip after criticising Theresa May’s handling of Brexit and eurosceptics Tories.

Theo Usherwood grilled Anna Soubry over Brexit on Thursday. Picture: LBC

The MP for Broxtowe is now campaigning for a so-called People’s Vote and told LBC she would back the Prime Minister if she promised a second referendum.

But, if that was not put on the table, Theo pressed Ms Soubry over whether she’d vote through the deal as a last resort in order to stop no deal.

“A huge dilemma,” she replied.

Theo asked: “So you would support [Theresa May’s deal]?”

Ms Soubry responded: “I don’t know what I’d do.

“I just can’t see myself voting for something that I don’t agree with.”

See the full interview above...

