Boris Johnson "Underestimates" That UK Can Cope With No-Deal Brexit, Annunziata Rees-Mogg tells Rachel Johnson

26 August 2019, 13:42

Brexit Party MEP Annunziata Rees-Mogg tells Rachel Johnson the Prime Minister has "underestimated" how well the UK would be able to cope with no-deal Brexit.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain would "easily cope" if it left the European Union without a deal at the end of October.

Mr Johnson said the prospect of a Brexit deal was "improving" but remained "touch and go" as he warned the EU would be blamed for a no-deal outcome.

But Brexit Party MEP Annunziata Rees-Mogg said the Prime Minister has "underestimated" the country's ability to cope with such outcome, telling Rachel Johnson on LBC the country will "thrive".

Annunziata Rees-Mogg tells Rachel Johnson the Prime Minister has "underestimated" the country's ability to cope with no-deal Brexit. Picture: LBC / PA

Ms Rees-Mogg said the UK would not be able to thrive if it was "trapped in the Withdrawal Agreement arrangement".

"What we can't thrive with is being trapped in the Withdrawal Agreement arrangement, the treaty that Mrs May proposed that no-one in Parliament wanted to go through and we would end up trapped by the ECJ, the customs union, and so on," she said.

"That would prevent us from going out and making a success of our country."

But when Rachel asked the MEP what the Brexit Party would do if Mr Johnson was successful in solving the Irish border and getting a deal in which to leave, Ms Rees-Mogg said

"If we leave absolutely cleanly, then what I would have stood for [in a general election] would have been achieved.

"But I think there is a real problem in politics with the lack of representation that the people voted in the referendum to leave and the Parliamentarians tried to stop it.

"If we look at the border issue again, the forecasters say it'll take two to three years to implement the technology that would solve the issues - if we started that three years ago, we'd be there by now and this wouldn't even be an issue."

Watch above.

