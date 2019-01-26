Ayesha Hazarika Tells Jeremy Corbyn To "Step Up" And Back A Second Referendum

It's time for Jeremy Corbyn to "step up" and support a second referendum, says Ayesha Hazarika amid reports that Labour members are leaving the party over its stance on Brexit.

The former Labour advisor and political commentator said that Jeremy Corbyn "can't have two positions on the biggest issue of day" as she called for the Labour leader to back the People's Vote campaign.

Speaking on LBC, Ayesha Hazarika described the Labour Party has being "really torn up" over the UK's withdrawal from the European Union.

"It's no secret Jeremy Corbyn is a lifelong Eurosceptic," she said.

"He's voted against the EU many, many times in Parliament, but there is a growing view whether you're on the Remain side or the Leave side that Brexit is looking like a disaster."

"Surely this is a huge opportunity for the Labour Party to listen to its members."

- Brexit Latest

- Brexit Timeline: Key Dates As The UK Prepares To Leave The EU

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Getty

Ayesha continued: "There have been reports in the papers that up to 150 Labour members have left the party - the Party have contested this - but it's not a good look because if Labour wants to win a general election it needs to expand its base not contract it.

"I think it's time for Jeremy Corbyn to step up.

"I think this is going to be a political, constitutional and economical disaster and I think it will harm Labour areas, constituents and trade union members.

"It's time for Jeremy Corbyn to lead.

"You can't have two positions on the biggest issue of the day."